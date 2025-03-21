Brewers' Jackson Chourio An 'Honorable Mention' In Top 25 MLB Player Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers suffered some big losses this offseason. They watched Willy Adames sign a seven-year, $182 million contract and traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
However, they still have a strong young core in place that should help them remain in the mix in a weak National League Central division. After all, they ran away with the Central last year after trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
Part of that core is outfielder Jackson Chourio, who garnered some Rookie of the Year consideration.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed Chourio as an honorable mention outside of his top 25 players in Major League Baseball.
"Chourio was nothing special through the first 51 games of his MLB career last season, posting a .575 OPS. But that eight-year, $82M contract sure looks like a steal for the Brew Crew after he hit .305/.360/.527 over the latter 97 games, with a 162-game pace of 27 HR and 25 SB. He had no hope in an NL ROY race that included Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, but he was outstanding from June 2 onward," Miller wrote.
Chourio fell short in the race, with Paul Skenes ultimately winning the award. However, the future is bright for the young Brewers' center fielder.
He possesses power and speed and is also under contract through at least the 2031 season. If the Brewers are going to remain competitive, they'll need him to repeat his 2024 performance and possibly even improve in 2025.
We'll see if he can take the next step.
