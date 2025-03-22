Brewers' Lineup Ranked 15th In MLB Ahead Of 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers had a quiet offseason and even suffered some big losses.
Willy Adames departed for the San Francisco Giants, signing a seven-year, $182 million contract. Milwaukee also traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. Their only major move was the one-year, $4.5 million deal they gave to left-hander Jose Quintana.
However, the Brewers are rich with internal options that can pick up the slack and keep them competitive in a very weak National League Central division.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently ranked all 30 Major League Baseball teams Opening Day lineups. Milwaukee was ranked 15th out of 30.
"William Contreras is arguably the best hitting catcher in baseball, having won a pair of Silver Slugger Awards in two seasons with the Brewers," Kelly wrote.
"Jackson Chourio unfortunately didn't get the buzz he deserved because he was a rookie the same year that Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill were. But make no mistake, he looked like a superstar in the second half of last season, driving in 44 runs and posting a .914 OPS after the All-Star Break."
There is still a lot to be excited about for the Brewers, even without Adames in the mix. Joey Ortiz can take over at the shortstop position, and Contreras, Chourio, Brice Turang and Christian Yelich are still around.
The Brewers still have a chance to get to the top of the NL Central by the end of the 2025 season, and should not be overlooked, even without some key pieces.
