Brewers Lineup Ranked In Middle Of Pack In MLB After Slow Start
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start this season. After cruising to the top of the National League Central last year, they are in third place in the division, three games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.
The starting rotation has been hit hard by injuries, and the starting lineup has been hit or miss. They've had a few players perform well, but the team is currently stuck in the middle.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently ranked all 30 Major League teams' starting lineups. The Brewers were pretty close to the middle at No. 13.
"Normally prized for his glovework at second base, [Brice] Turang entered Tuesday leading the National League in hits (37) and leading the majors in runs scored (28). He has also stolen eight bags, almost on track to match his mark of 50 from last season," Miller writes.
"Joey Ortiz moved from third base to shortstop with the departure of Willy Adames to San Francisco, but he has struggled woefully while the hot corner back-filling of Oliver Dunn and Vinny Capra has been a total disaster."
Without question, the Brewers are missing the production of Willy Adames. That has left a major hole in their lineup, which is dragging down the offensive production.
If the Brewers remain in the mix at the trade deadline, then they may have to go out and add an infield bat via trade just to bolster their offense and give them a chance to win the NL Central again.
