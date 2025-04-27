Brewers Linked To Athletics Former World Series Champion For Potential Bullpen Upgrade
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. They ran away with the National League Central in 2024, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, who tied for second place.
One of the main issues the Brewers are facing is their bullpen. They traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees last offseason and lack a true closer. This is something they could look to improve at the trade deadline if they are in contention.
FanSided's Tremayne Person proposed the idea of Milwaukee taking a flyer on Athletics reliever Jose Leclerc.
"With a deep and balanced farm system, they’re positioned to shop selectively and bolster the bullpen without gutting the future. It may not even require a blockbuster — a modest package of two to three prospects, headlined by someone like right-hander Manuel Rodriguez (ranked just outside the Brewers’ top 20), could be enough to reel in a short-term rental like José Leclerc," Person writes.
Leclerc is currently on the 15-Day Injured List. He owns a 6.00 ERA through his first 10 appearances. However, he helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series title back in 2023, so he does bring some valuable veteran experience.
The 31-year-old can even be used as a closer and fill the void left by Williams' departure. He and Trevor Megill could form a solid one-two punch at the back end of the Brewers bullpen.
We'll see where things stand at the deadline.
