Brewers Make Dubious History With 0-4 Start To 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a dreadful start. They won 93 games last year and ran away with the National League Central, finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
However, they are 0-4 and have fallen to the bottom of the NL Central, sitting three games back of the first-place Cardinals.
At the center of their struggles is pitching. They have posted a 12.27 ERA in their first four games of the season.
According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, that ties an uninspiring mark of most runs allowed through a four-game stretch in a season.
"The Brewers are 0-4 with a 12.27 ERA and just tied the 1954 Cardinals for the most runs allowed through four games in the modern era (since 1900). And that’s with a position player, Jake Bauers, contributing two scoreless innings," McCalvy wrote.
"In baseball, it could always be worse. Allowing 47 runs in four games isn’t close to the all-time Major League record. MLB.com’s Sarah Langs noted that one club, the 1890 Cleveland Infants of the short-lived Players' League, allowed 75 runs in their first four games of that season."
It could always be worse, as the Brewers haven't set the all-time mark for the most runs allowed in four games. But it could certainly be a lot better.
The pitching has fallen apart in each of the first four games, with the Brewers even allowing 20 runs on Saturday against the New York Yankees.
It will be interesting to see if they can pull themselves out of this rut.
