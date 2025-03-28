Brewers Manager Comments On Jackson Chourio's Tough Day
The Milwaukee Brewers ultimately took the loss on Opening Day against the New York Yankees. They fell 4-2 in the season opener and were ultimately closed out by old friend Devin Williams, who they had traded to the Bronx Bombers last offseason.
Perhaps nobody had a tougher day than outfielder Jackson Chourio. Unfortunately, the slugger and Rookie of the Year finalist struck out five times in Milwaukee's loss, making it a very difficult start to the 2025 season.
However, that hasn't shaken the team's faith in him. Following Thursday's loss, manager Pat Murphy commented on Chourio's five strikeouts and what will come next for him.
"It's a really crushing experience for him. They pitched him really tough, so credit to the Yankees pitchers. The game's going to keep on moving so you've got to keep just staying after it. That's what this game does," Murphy said of Chourio. "He'll learn from this, and he'll remember this is as something he had to go through. He killed it in spring training, hitting balls everywhere."
Clearly, Murphy hasn't lost faith in his leadoff hitter and believes that Chourio will indeed respond to this in a big way. Thursday was a day to forget for the young outfielder.
But Murphy still believes the best is yet to come for Chourio. The future is certainly bright for him, and he may still very well end up having a big season as the Brewers try to get back to the postseason and climb to the top of the National League Central.
