Brewers Manager Has Strong Message Following Blowout Loss To Tigers
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. After running away with the National League Central crown thanks to 93 wins in 2024, the Brewers have fallen on hard times in 2025.
The team is 8-9 through its first 17 games, and while it is still early in the season, there might be a little cause for concern in Milwaukee. In fact, they were blown out by the Detroit Tigers, losing 9-1 on Monday night.
After the game, Brewers' manager Pat Murphy had a very strong message for his club and expressed concern over their recent trend.
"That's the fourth time we've been blown out in 17 games. We didn't get blown out four times in 162 [last season], I don't think. So that is concerning. Really, tonight it was the defense that let us down," Murphy said after Milwaukee's loss.
Indeed, the defense let the Brewers down on Monday night. The Brewers committed two errors as they fell in the series opener with Detroit. Those two errors led to four unearned runs being allowed by left-hander Tyler Alexander in his four innings of work.
Elvin Rodriguez pitched the rest of the game and allowed just one run, but the damage was already done at that point. Clearly, Murphy was not happy with the way his club performed against the Tigers.
If the Brewers are going to pull themselves out of their rut, they'll need to improve defensively, and their pitching will need to be better.
