Brewers Meeting Expectations Based On Preseason Predictions
The Milwaukee Brewers are playing a solid brand of baseball as of late. After a slow start to the 2025 season, they have seemingly turned things around.
They enter Monday having won three consecutive games and seven of their last 10. A common theme for the Brewers lately has been remaining competitive despite losing some key players, and 2025 appears to be no different after Willy Adames and Devin Williams left.
They were expected to be right in the thick of the race in the National League Central this year. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report notes that based on preseason predictions, they are meeting their expectations.
"For the umpteenth consecutive year, the Brewers seemed to lose more talent in the offseason than they gained, but it just keeps not mattering.
They've won at least 86 games in each of the past seven 162-game seasons, and after exploding for 17 runs for the third time this season on Friday night, they're on track to do it again," Kelly wrote.
The Brewers projected preseason win total sat at 83.5. They are currently playing at an 87.3-win pace and have +600 odds to win their third consecutive NL Central title.
The past two years, they have run away with the division, winning the crown by at least nine games each time. They are now just 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the division, and with plenty of season left, that is not an insurmountable deficit.
We'll see if they can catch the North Siders.
