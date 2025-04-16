Brewers Outfielder Listed As Surprising Contributor For Team In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten off to a bit of a slow start this year. Through their first 18 games of the year, Milwaukee is 9-9 and they sit in third place in the National League Central, two games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs.
They won a big game on Tuesday night, defeating the Detroit Tigers by a final score of 5-0 to get back to .500. However, there have been some players who have performed quite well, even in the midst of a slower start.
Tyler Miller of FanSided listed three surprising players who are off to strong starts for the Brewers. Among them was Jake Bauers.
"In only 19 plate appearances, he has collected a home run, a double, three RBIs, and four walks. The combination of extra-base hits and bases on balls has propelled Bauers' OPS to .889 in the small sample size. His two innings pitched have come in games where the Brewers were getting blown out, saving the overworked bullpen from having to cover one more inning," Miller writes.
Miller's stats at the plate aren't anything special, save for his OPS. He is hitting only .200 in 15 at-bats, but he is reaching base at a .368 clip and has posted a .467 slugging percentage.
Bauers can play the outfield, first base and can serve as a designated hitter. But he has been valuable for the Brewers thus far, especially given his brief work on the mound.
It will be interesting to see what kind of role he fulfills in 2025.
