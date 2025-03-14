Brewers Pitcher Returns After Dealing With Unpleasant Illness
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the 2025 season looking to defend their back-to-back National League Central titles. They won the division by 10 games last year over the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
They'll look a little different this year without Willy Adames and Devin Williams. On top of that, there were some unforeseen issues that plagued them this past week.
Right-hander Nick Mears missed several days of spring camp after catching a nasty stomach virus. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com even noted on Thursday that he returned to camp nine pounds lighter.
McCalvy also provided an update on Mears and when he'll be back in action.
"Mears missed several days of camp with a severe stomach ailment, but he returned on March 13 and planned a four-to-five-day ramp-up to mound work," McCalvy reported.
Fortunately, Mears is back in camp, but he certainly has had better weeks, and it's easy to see why it may take him a couple of days to get back to full strength.
Mears has bounced around in his career, making stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies before joining the Brewers. After being picked up by Milwaukee last summer, he appeared in 13 games and posted a 7.30 ERA.
For his career, the 28-year-old right-hander is 2-6 with a 5.20 ERA over 107 1/3 innings of work. Despite his ERA, he did average 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings in his brief stint with the Brewers last season.
At the very least, he can provide swing and miss for the bullpen. Fortunately, he's back in camp and no longer sick, but this past week certainly hasn't been his best one.
