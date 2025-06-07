Brewers Pitching Coach Discusses Brandon Woodruff's Latest Setback
The Milwaukee Brewers have been without right-hander Brandon Woodruff since late in 2023 season. He underwent shoulder surgery, returned to Milwaukee on a two-year contract but still missed all of 2024.
He also has yet to pitch in 2025. He's dealt with two major setbacks, being hit with a comebacker on his pitching elbow and also dealing with an ankle injury.
The veteran right-hander has certainly been through a lot and has dealt with a lot of frustration over the past two years.
Brewers pitching coach Jim Henderson, a former closer who dealt with various injuries himself, commented on Woodruff's frustrating rehab process.
"“I’ve talked to him since he’s been back, and he’s just, like, ‘Trust in God,’” said Henderson.
“The timeline, what’s meant to be is meant to be, whenever he gets back out there. I think everyone has seen, even when he made that outing in Spring Training in a big-league game, that when he gets back out there, I think he’ll just black out and go for it and be the ‘Big Woo’ that we know."
It certainly has not been an easy road for Woodruff. The game he was hit on his pitching elbow was meant to be his final rehab start.
However, things have not turned out that way for the veteran right-hander. It will be interesting to see how he responds to his latest setback and if he can soon get back on the mound and make his return to the Major Leagues.
