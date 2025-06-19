Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Pitching Staff Ranked 17th In Latest Power Rankings

This is where the Brewers stand.

Curt Bishop

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo during warmups prior the game against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a slow start in 2025, but while they have slowed down a little in recent weeks, they remain a clear contender in the National League Wild Card race.

At 39-35, they are also within striking distance in the NL Central, a division led by the Chicago Cubs.

Their pitching staff has been enigmatic this year. At times, it has exceeded expectations, but they have several pieces currently on the mend.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently released a power rankings list of all 30 Major League teams' pitching staffs. Milwaukee ranked 17th out of all 30 clubs.

"The MLB debut of Jacob Misiorowski went about as well as possible, going five no-hit innings against the Cardinals last Thursday. He and Freddy Peralta could be quite the one-two punch atop the Brewers rotation, while Abner Uribe continues his masterful season of middle relief with 19 holds and a 1.31 ERA. Should be getting both Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes back in the mix at some point this summer, too," Miller wrote.

When Woodruff and Cortes return from their injury issues, the Brewers pitching staff could be a force going forward. They got a boost from Misiorowski last week, and having him alongside Freddy Peralta should help.

But the staff will grow even stronger when their injured starters make their returns, and the Brewers will have a much better chance at running down the Cubs to take control of the NL Central.

We'll see how the Brewers fare until then.

