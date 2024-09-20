Brewers Pitching Staff Ranked In Top 10 Among Postseason Contenders
The Milwaukee Brewers have defied preseason expectations and cruised to their fourth National League Central title in six years. The only question now is whether or not the Brewers can find a way to secure one of the top two seeds and avoid the Wild Card round.
As the postseason approaches, the Brewers appear to be set up pretty well. They've got Freddy Peralta at the top of their rotation who is likely to start Game 1 of their first playoff series.
Stephen J. Nesbitt and Chad Jennings of The Athletic ranked the Brewers pitching staff at No. 9 among postseason contenders, citing their bullpen as a strength and rotation as a slight weakness.
"With a questionable rotation, the Brewers are set up similarly to the Guardians, just with a slightly less dominant bullpen," Nesbitt and Jennings wrote. "Despite trading away Corbin Burnes last offseason, the Brewers are divisions winners with very few names a casual baseball fan knows but also has the third-best ERA in the majors.
Milwaukee's bullpen is certainly lights out. They have Devin Williams and Trevor Megill at the back end of their bullpen, but that's not all. They also have Colin Rea, Joe Ross, and Joel Payamps.
The rotation does leave a lot to be desired though. Beyond Peralta, all they have is Tobias Myers. Frankie Montas and Aaron Civale both have ERAs over four.
Brandon Woodruff will be coming back next season, but if their rotation can't hold up in the postseason, we may see them look to add a little help from the outside in free agency this winter.
