Brewers Predicted To Finish 3rd In NL Central After Slow Start
The Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central division title in 2024, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.
This year, they are off to a bit of a slower start, having gone 13-14 through their first 27 games of the season. They are in third place in the NL Central behind the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, respectively, and they sit four games out of the top spot.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report made some early postseason predictions. In those predictions, Miller had Milwaukee finishing in third place.
Milwaukee suffered some big losses this offseason. Willy Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers also traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees, and while Williams has struggled in his new uniform, the Brewers didn't get much back for him.
The Cubs look to be the early favorites to win the division, though the Brewers cannot be counted out. It is important to remember that they won the division last year after having traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
Freddy Peralta emerged as the staff ace and helped Milwaukee separate themselves from the rest of the division very quickly. There is still time for the Brewers to bounce back and take control of the top spot in the NL Central, but the Cubs are red-hot and are in a good position to pull away rather quickly.
We'll see if Milwaukee can overcome their early deficit.
More MLB: Brewers Big Trade With Yankees Has Seriously Sunk New York