Brewers Predicted To Regret Succession Plan For Departed $182 Million Shortstop
The Milwaukee Brewers suffered some big losses this past offseason. Devin Williams was traded to the New York Yankees while Willy Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.
Milwaukee should still be a threat to win a weak National League Central division. After all, they won the division by 10 games over the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs after trading Corbin Burnes away.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently listed every team's biggest offseason mistake and what could ultimately turn into a regret. For the Brewers, it was not having a better succession plan after Adames' departure.
"The Brewers probably weren't going to replace the 32 home runs and 112 RBI he produced last year with just one player. Still, it feels like the right side of their infield is underwhelming heading into the 2025 season," Kelly wrote.
"Perhaps the Brewers weren't going to match the offer the Giants put forward for Adames, but they needed a better succession plan at third base if Ortiz was going to slide to shortstop."
The Brewers were unlikely to keep Adames anyway, but it's easy to see why they're catching a little bit of heat for their lack of a succession plan for Adames. There isn't much experience on the left side of their infield as of now.
They could still look at the few remaining options in free agency for some help, but Opening Day is right around the corner, and they don't have a true solution at the shortstop position.
We'll see if they upgrade at the trade deadline in July.
More MLB: Brewers Reveal Why Red-Hot Hurler Was Sent To Minor Leagues