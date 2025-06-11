Brewers Predicted To Trade For $33.6 Million Blue Jays All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are playing much better baseball as of late and are only 2 1/2 games back in the National League Wild Card race as the calendar hits mid-June.
They also are within striking distance in the NL Central. But there are areas of the roster that need work. The loss of Willy Adames can still be felt, as Joey Ortiz has not panned out as his replacement.
The Brewers may have to add a power bat to their lineup at the trade deadline if they plan to make a run to the postseason.
Tremayne Person of FanSided predicts that the Brewers will do the unthinkable and trade for Bo Bichette.
"On the surface, a Bo Bichette trade to Milwaukee feels like a long shot. But dig a little deeper, and it makes more sense than anticipated," Person writes.
"The Brewers’ infield has been in constant flux this season, with shortstop emerging as a glaring weak spot. Joey Ortiz, despite flashes of promise, has struggled to gain a foothold — and his bat hasn’t helped his case, slashing just .181/.256/.241 with minimal production. If Milwaukee decides to buy at the deadline, upgrading at shortstop should sit at the top of their list."
Bichette is putting together a strong season for the Toronto Blue Jays. The two-time All-Star is hitting .275/.319/.426 with eight home runs, 38 RBI, four stolen bases and a .745 OPS.
The Brewers will have to give up a lot to make this happen, but it might be worth it to get some production out of the shortstop position.
