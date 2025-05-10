Brewers Prospect Projected To Be A Top 3B By 2030
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. After running away with the National League Central last year, they are 19-20 and sit in third place in the division, three games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.
However, the future appears bright for the Brew Crew, even in 2025 doesn't go as planned. They have plenty of young players on the roster who are budding stars, and they also have a few prospects in their system that look promising.
Third baseman Jesus Made is one of them. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts Made will be one of the top 30 third basemen in the league by 2030.
"No prospect from the 2024 international class did more to boost his stock in his pro debut than Made, who signed for $950,000 and then absolutely raked in the Dominican Summer League. He hit .331/.458/.554 with 21 extra-base hits, 28 steals and more walks (39) than strikeouts (28) in 51 games, and the Brewers sent him straight to Single-A for his stateside debut. A 60-hit, 60-poweroffensive profile could propel him to stardom, though he will likely just be getting settled in at the MLB level in 2030," said Reuter.
The Brewers currently have Andruw Monasterio and Caleb Durbin as their third base options. But in a few years, Made will be ready to make his mark.
By then, he could easily emerge as one of baseball's top third basemen. The future looks bright for the young Brewers prospect.
