Brewers Rank 19th In MLB In Latest Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start this year. Last season, they won 93 games and ran away with the National League Central. However, despite sitting just three games back of the first place Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee is in third place.
The offense has cooled down and the pitching hasn't been pretty either. If the Brewers are in the mix at the trade deadline, they should strongly consider making some deals to improve their roster and give them a better chance to get back to the top of the NL Central.
In Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report's latest power rankings, Milwaukee fell a spot down and now sits 19th out of all 30 Major League teams.
"The Brewers have scored more than four runs in a game just once during the month of May, posting a 4-6 record over 10 games. Starter Brandon Woodruff is expected to make his long-awaited return from shoulder surgery during the club's upcoming weekend series against the Twins, and when he does it will be his first MLB outing since Sept. 23, 2023," Reuter writes.
Woodruff's return should help the rotation in a big way. But the Brewers are still feeling the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams, even if both stars have struggled with their new teams in 2025.
Should the Brewers remain in the race, they'll need to make some deals to replace their departed stars, as the current replacements haven't exactly lived up to expectations.
We'll see what's next for the Brew Crew.
