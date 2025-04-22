Brewers Ranked 16th Best Team In MLB In Recent Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers are not off to as hot a start as they were last year, but do remain a clear contender in the National League Central. At 12-11, they are just 1 1/2 games back of the first place Chicago Cubs.
They've lost a few pieces in recent years, but have remained in contention thanks to their ability to develop young talent.
Even without Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee remains a team to watch out for in the NL Central. The Athletic recently revealed their latest power rankings and had the Brewers ranked at 16th out of all 30 teams.
"It can’t be a huge surprise that the Brewers have slipped since last year; they are essentially a racecar shedding parts as they speed around the track. It’s truly admirable that they haven’t crashed and (Corbin) burned (get it?) a long time ago, but you can’t stay in motion forever on one alternator, three tires and an exhausted nutria being fed Monster energy drinks intravenously," Levi Weaver wrote.
While the Brewers have fallen a bit in the power rankings, they cannot be counted out just yet. They are a team that can remain competitive thanks to its young talent, and if they keep churning out solid young players, they should be just fine.
In recent years, they have traded away Williams, Burnes and even Josh Hader, but had options available that could help them right away. It may not last forever, but it will be interesting to see what the Brewers can do in 2025.
