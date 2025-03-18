Brewers Ranked 17th Best Team In MLB Heading Into 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers had a relatively quiet offseason. They lost players such as Willy Adames and Devin Williams, and their only major move was the signing of Jose Quintana to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
The team ran away with the National League Central last year, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. They found a way to win the division even after trading Corbin Burnes.
Zachary D. Rymer recently ranked all 30 Major League teams heading into the 2025 season, and he had Milwaukee at 17th best.
"The Brewers don't project well, but that was also the case last year and they ultimately coasted to the NL Central title.
That was with Willy Adames all year and Devin Williams for half the year, and they're both gone now. Both of their absences loom large, as the offense and the pitching staff each feel short by at least one star," Rymer wrote.
"On the plus side, don't rule out Jackson Chourio carrying the offense with an MVP-caliber season. And as for the pitching, well, the Brewers always figure it out. They've ranked in the top three of the NL in ERA three times in four years."
The Brewers will need some players to step up in 2025 if they want to remain on top in the NL Central, but they have solid internal options in place to replace some of the players they lost. They even brought back Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin in the Williams deal with the New York Yankees.
The Brewers could still be a force in 2025. We'll see how they respond to their offseason departures.
More MLB: Forgotten Brewers Infielder Has Had Insane Spring Training