Brewers Ranked 18th Of 30 MLB Teams Heading Into 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers had a quiet offseason.
The team's only moves were the trade of Devin Williams and the signings of pitcher Grant Wolfram and Tyler Alexander. They also lost Willy Adames in free agency.
They shouldn't be counted out, as they ran away with the National League Central in 2024 after trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. But preseason projections aren't exactly kind to them as the 2025 season looms.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently released his rankings for all 30 Major League teams and he had the Brewers in the middle of the pack at No. 18.
"The Brewers are due for a step back after dominating the NL Central the past couple of years. They had a difficult offseason, losing shortstop Willy Adames, one of the faces of the franchise, in free agency to the Giants and trading impact closer Devin Williams to the Yankees," Bowden wrote.
"They still have a strong young core of players led by Jackson Chourio, a star in the making, and arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball last year, William Contreras. They have a Gold Glove winner at second base in Brice Turang and speed up and down the lineup with players like Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick."
The Brewers do have a strong young core in place as they try to prepare for the 2025 season. They could very well remain on top in the NL Central, just as they did in 2024. But they could also take a step back due to some of their losses.
More MLB: MLB Writer Floats Brewers, Yankees As Trade Fits For Mets Infielder