Brewers Receive Low Grade In Latest Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start. Through their first 17 games of the 2025 season, the team owns an 8-9 record, and they sit in fourth place in the National League Central, two games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs.
The main culprit for Milwaukee's early season struggles has been their bullpen. They traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in the offseason, and it's clear that the bullpen is missing that solid presence.
In The Athletic's latest power rankings, Milwaukee sits at 18th out of 30 teams, and the bullpen is being considered a weakness.
"So much of this era of Brewers baseball has been defined by solid relief pitching — the kind of relief pitching that helps teams win games they absolutely had no business winning — that it’s almost inconceivable to think of Milwaukee having a 'bad' bullpen," Johnny Flores Jr. wrote.
"After finishing as the league’s second-best relief corps in back-to-back seasons by ERA, the Brewers now sit as MLB’s third-worst with a 6.28 mark through 16 games. That number might be exacerbated by Joel Payamps’ 19.06 ERA, but the point stands."
Milwaukee's bullpen is certainly a concern, and if they are in the mix at the trade deadline, it would make sense for them to try and add a back-end reliever to help fill closer duties now that Williams is gone.
At the present moment, the Brewers are without that presence, and it could stand to reason why the 'pen is struggling the way it is.
