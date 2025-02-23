Brewers Reunite With Former Slugger On Minor League Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers have been very quiet this winter. Their only free agent moves were the signings of pitchers Tyler Alexander and Grant Wolfram.
On top of that, they lost both Devin Williams and Willy Adames, and it is unclear if they will be able to remain on top in the National League Central, even though the division is wide open entering the 2025 season.
Late on Saturday, the Brewers added a piece to their mix, reuniting with an old friend.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Mark Canha is returning to the Brewers on a minor league deal, and he has received an invite to spring training.
Canha was acquired by the Brewers from the New York Mets at the 2023 trade deadline. Milwaukee flipped him to the Detroit Tigers the following offseason, and he finished the 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants after the Tigers engaged in a fire sale at last year's deadline.
The 36-year-old struggled last season with Detroit and San Francisco, slashing .242/.344/.346 with seven home runs, 42 RBI, seven stolen bases and an underwhelming .690 OPS.
However, he performed quite well during his brief stint in Milwaukee, slashing .287/.373/.427 with five home runs, 33 RBI and an .800 OPS.
If he can recapture some of that magic, he could have a chance to make the Brewers' Opening Day roster. He helped guide them to an NL Central title in 2023.
We'll see if he can find his way onto the roster and make a difference in 2025.
