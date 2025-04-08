Brewers Reveal Plans To Honor Legendary Broadcaster Bob Uecker
The Milwaukee Brewers were hit with some sad news during the offseason when legendary radio broadcaster Bob Uecker passed away at the age of 90 on January 16. He had battled cancer for several years.
Prior to their home opener against the Kansas City Royals on March 31, the Brewers held a moment of silence to honor Uecker. They have not yet had a celebration of life for the legendary broadcaster.
However, Milwaukee finally announced their plans to have a celebration of life for Uecker on Monday. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Brewers will celebrate "Mr. Baseball" in an event on August 24 before their game against the San Francisco Giants.
President of business operations Rick Schlesinger released a statement.
"We continue to mourn Bob’s passing, but we feel his presence every day at the ballpark and in our lives. August 24 will offer all of us an opportunity to come together to celebrate Bob’s life and relive the countless, unforgettable memories he created so effortlessly."
Uecker certainly created many memories while serving as the head radio announcer for the Brewers. He made several iconic calls and also had a great sense of humor. He even starred in the movie "Major League."
But the Brewers will have a chance to celebrate one of the all-time greats in August, bringing the Milwaukee community together to remember the impact Uecker had and all the lives he touched.
Uecker is certainly missed, but will never be forgotten as generations come and pass.
