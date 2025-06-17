Brewers Rise One Spot In Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers have turned things around in recent weeks. They were off to a rough start in 2025 before pulling themselves together and surging back into contention.
The team is within striking distance in the National League Central and just one game out in the Wild Card race. This comes after they lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants and traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
If they remain in the mix, they could be buyers at this year's trade deadline. The Athletic recently ranked them 13th in their latest power rankings, a spot higher than they were last week.
"The final product is just about what we expected. They’re not bad, but if you’re one of the other wild-card contenders, do they strike fear in your heart? Not yet. Alas, the team that has spent the better part of a decade playing the part of scrappy and inspiring underdog seems to be trying on a new costume: the rather boring middle-of-the-pack team," Levi Weaver writes.
"So, what happened? About what we expected."
The Brewers have been able to defy the odds in recent years and find themselves in the playoff mix even after losing some star players. They won 93 games and the NL Central last year after trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
Another NL Central title is not too much of a stretch, as they are just 5 1/2 games back with over three months remaining on the schedule.
We'll see where the Brewers end up.
