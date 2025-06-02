Brewers Rise Several Spots In Latest Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers were off to a slower start this season after running away with the National League Central in 2024. They were certainly feeling the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
However, things have changed in recent weeks. The team has now won seven consecutive games and they sit at 32-28, 5 1/2 games back of first place in the division.
The team might finally be turning the corner after a slow start, as they are within striking distance.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently made an updated power rankings list. The Brewers were the biggest risers, climbing 10 spots from No. 20 a week ago.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are the biggest risers of the week following series sweeps of the Red Sox and Phillies. And during their current seven-game winning streak, they have moved above the .500 mark for the first time since they were 19-18 on May 6," wrote Reuter.
"Christian Yelich (10-for-20, 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI), Jackson Chourio (10-for-28, 3 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI) and Sal Frelick (10-for-25, 2B, 3 RBI) led the way at the plate, while the starting rotation combined for a 2.61 ERA over 31.0 innings of work."
The Brewers have certainly turned things around in recent weeks, and they could be a very interesting team to watch at the trade deadline.
The starting rotation is about to get healthier with the impending return of Brandon Woodruff, but they might need to add a bat to their mix at the deadline.