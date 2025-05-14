Brewers Rotation Ranked 19th In MLB After Slow Start
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start in 2025. Last year, they won 93 games and cruised to the top of the National League Central, finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
This year, they've already fallen to five games back of first, and they sit in a third-place tie with the Cincinnati Reds with a 20-23 record.
They certainly are feeling the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams, even though both players have struggled with their new teams out of the gate. Kerry Miller recently ranked the Brewers rotation and had them 19th out of all 30 Major League teams.
"Freddy Peralta has been sensational and is arguably a top-10 candidate for NL Cy Young. And though Jose Quintana's Brewers debut didn't come until two weeks into the season, he has been worth the wait, allowing either zero or one earned run in five of his six starts," Miller notes. "On the whole, though, Milwaukee looks the part of a team that has four key starting pitchers on the IL, with a bullpen where the highest-paid player (Joel Payamps) is making less than $3 million to allow nearly one earned run per inning (8.59 ERA)."
Quintana recently went on the injured list with a left shoulder impingement, so the rotation was dealt a significant blow, even with Tobias Myers coming off the IL.
If the Brewers want to get back into the race, they'll need their rotation to step up soon.
More MLB: Brewers Could Land Orioles $49.5 Million Slugger In Surprise Midseason Trade