Brewers Rotation Ranked No. 8 Among Contenders With Playoffs Looming

The Milwaukee Brewers' rotation ranks well among contenders.

Curt Bishop

Aug 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of American Family Field during the second inning of the game between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to enter the postseason as the National League Central champions. They still have a chance to clinch home field advantage in the NLDS with a record of 93-68 on the final day of the regular season.

Starting pitching is usually the foundation of most playoff teams when October begins. And the Brewers have a solid rotation entering the postseason, even after trading away Corbin Burnes.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the Brewers rotation as the eighth best among postseason contenders with the regular season officially winding down, and highlighted right-hander Freddy Peralta.

"Now the ace of the staff after years of pitching behind Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, right-hander Freddy Peralta is one of the best strikeout pitchers in the game with a 27.6 percent strikeout rate that ranks 10th among qualified starters," Reuter wrote.

Behind Peralta, the Brewers have some solid options as well. Tobias Myers has burst onto the scene and proven to be a reliable starter. Perhaps he could start Game 2 of a postseason series.

The Brewers also added Frankie Montas and Aaron Civale at the trade deadline to bolster their rotation. Those two should serve as solid innings eaters as the Brewers try to piece together their rotation.

Behind them, the Brewers have Colin Rea, who might be the odd man out but could end up being used as a long relief option. It will be interesting to see how manager Pat Murphy handles his rotation in the first round.

