Brewers Should Be All Over $10.5 Million Rangers Closer To Boost Bullpen

The Brewers need a new closer.

Mar 15, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of a Texas Rangers hat, glove, and glasses prior to a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some big losses this offseason. After winning 93 games and running away with the National League Central, they watched star shortstop Willy Adames sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants and also traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.

If they want to repeat as NL Central champions in 2025, they are going to need to add a piece or two to strengthen their roster. Their biggest need is a closer.

Perhaps they could target Kirby Yates, who The Athletic lists as one of the top remaining free agents available.

"n his 20s, Yates was a fringe Major League reliever who’d gone undrafted out of college. In his 30s, he’s been a closer and two-time All-Star, and at 37, he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Pushed into ninth-inning duty after José Leclerc struggled out of the gate, Yates finished with 33 saves and a career-best 1.17 ERA with the Rangers. He was an All-Star and finished behind only Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase in Win Probability Added."

Yates will turn 38 in March and is near the end of what has been a solid career. But he remains a very serviceable reliever that can serve as a closer if need be. The Brewers need a presence at the back end of their bullpen.

Yates could help them remain a threat to repeat as NL Central champions if he is inserted into the back end of their bullpen.

