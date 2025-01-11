Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Should Pursue $30 Million Ex-Phillies Closer With Jeff Hoffman Off The Board

The Brewers should find somebody to replace Devin Williams.

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) pitches in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some big losses this offseason. They were unable to re-sign star shortstop Willy Adames and also traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.

The National League Central is wide open, and the Brewers should still have a chance to win it in 2025. However, they would be wise to pursue another closer to replace Williams.

One option came off the board Friday night. Jeff Hoffman signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. If Milwaukee wants a closer, they might be wise to look at Hoffman's former Philadelphia Phillies teammate Carlos Estevez., who The Athletic lists among the top free agents still available.

"An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024. His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine."

Estevez could be a perfect replacement for Williams, and the Brewers would likely have him for a couple of years as opposed to just one. The 32-year-old right-hander is expected to receive a three-year, $30 million contract, which shouldn't be too expensive, even for a small-market team such as the Brewers.

This could allow them to remain on top in the NL Central as they turn their focus to the upcoming 2025 season.

