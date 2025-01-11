Brewers Should Pursue $30 Million Ex-Phillies Closer With Jeff Hoffman Off The Board
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some big losses this offseason. They were unable to re-sign star shortstop Willy Adames and also traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
The National League Central is wide open, and the Brewers should still have a chance to win it in 2025. However, they would be wise to pursue another closer to replace Williams.
One option came off the board Friday night. Jeff Hoffman signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. If Milwaukee wants a closer, they might be wise to look at Hoffman's former Philadelphia Phillies teammate Carlos Estevez., who The Athletic lists among the top free agents still available.
"An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024. His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine."
Estevez could be a perfect replacement for Williams, and the Brewers would likely have him for a couple of years as opposed to just one. The 32-year-old right-hander is expected to receive a three-year, $30 million contract, which shouldn't be too expensive, even for a small-market team such as the Brewers.
This could allow them to remain on top in the NL Central as they turn their focus to the upcoming 2025 season.
