Brewers Should Target $15 Million Cardinals Starter With Aaron Ashby Shut Down
The Milwaukee Brewers had a relatively quiet offseason until Monday when they signed left-hander Jose Quintana to bolster their rotation.
When Brandon Woodruff returns, the rotation should be in good shape with Freddy Peralta, Quintana, Nestor Cortes and Tobias Meyers already present. However, they could use a little more help with Aaron Ashby now on the shelf.
Ashby's injury isn't too severe, but he'll be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks as his oblique recovers.
"Ashby said he regularly feels tightness in his right oblique and didn’t think much of it during his first inning of work Monday against the Reds. When the sensation worsened during his second inning, he opted for caution," Adam McCalvy wrote in MLB.com.
In the meantime, Milwaukee could use another starter. The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding and have Erick Fedde, who is in the final year of his contract. Perhaps Milwaukee could look to their division rivals for some help and make a trade.
Fedde went 9-9 in 31 starts last year with a 3.30 ERA over 177 1/3 innings of work. The Cardinals picked him up from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline.
Because St. Louis is rebuilding, it's fair to assume that Fedde will end 2025 in a different uniform. Trades within the same division are exceptionally rare, but the Brewers have a hole in their rotation with Ashby down and Woodruff not ready just yet.
Fedde can eat innings and keep teams in games, and the Brewers could certainly use an extra arm to bolster their rotation while they wait for their injured starters to return.
