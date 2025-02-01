Brewers Should Target Ex-Cardinals All-Star To Replace Devin Williams
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason. The only major move they made was the trade of Devin Williams, and they didn't get much in return for the former All-Star closer.
They also lost Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. But even with spring training fast approaching, the free agent market has moved slow, and it's not too late for Milwaukee to sign somebody to fill a hole.
Right-hander Lance Lynn is drawing interest from teams as a potential closer, according to Ken Rosenthal. Perhaps he could be a replacement for Williams.
"Lynn, 37, has not pitched out of the bullpen since 2018. But his agent, Kevin Lustig, recently informed him that several clubs asked if he would be interested in pitching the ninth inning," Rosenthal reported.
"Lynn said he is 'intriguedby the possibility of getting the final three outs. Years ago, he recalls Tony La Russa, his former manager with the St. Louis Cardinals, telling him, 'you have closer mentality.' Lynn, whose competitive streak is well-established, said, 'I’m not surprised that it’s something that around the league people see.'"
Lynn went 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA with the Cardinals last year. However, he missed some time due to injuries. He did begin his career as a reliever, having pitched out of the bullpen during the Cardinals' 2011 World Series run.
Perhaps it would be fitting for him to finish his career the way he started it. It will be interesting to see if the Brewers take a look at him.
