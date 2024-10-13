Brewers Should Target Mets Veteran After Strong 2024 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers' season is over. They came to within two outs of advancing to the NLDS before disaster struck and the New York Mets rallied from behind to eliminate them.
The two-time defending National League Central division champions may have some holes to fill, particularly with their starting rotation.
Frankie Montas is expected to leave in free agency, and even with Brandon Woodruff coming back, they might be wise to target another starter in free agency.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed left-hander Jose Quintana as the ninth best available starting pitcher in free agency. Perhaps the Brewers could take a chance on him.
"If it feels like Jose Quintana has been around forever, well, that isn't far from the truth," Rymer wrote. "You're looking at a sure thing No. 3 or No. 4 starter. And likely one who can be had on a two or even a one-year deal."
Quintana had a strong season with the Mets and even started Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the Brewers, tossing six scoreless innings. He went 10-10 during the regular season with a 3.75 ERA.
The 35-year-old left-hander isn't an ace by any means, but he is a reliable starter that can provide quality innings, and he even has a decent track record in the postseason.
Having Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, and Quintana atop their rotation would give the Brewers a significant boost as they try to defend their NL Central title in 2025. We'll see if they target the left-hander.
