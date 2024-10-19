Brewers Should Target Mets Veteran To Boost Rotation For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers may need some help with their starting rotation this coming offseason.
Beyond Freddy Peralta, the rotation left a little to be desired. Even with Brandon Woodruff coming back, they could use a little help.
After a strong season with the New York Mets, right-hander Luis Severino will be a free agent. He posted a 3.91 ERA over 31 starts with the Mets, logging 182 innings and punching out 161 batters.
If the Mets do not bring the right-hander back, the Brewers are a team that could potentially take a chance on him to add a veteran presence. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed him as the sixth-best starting pitcher on the free agent market this coming offseason.
Severino has played a key role in the Mets success this season. He has bounced back from several injury-plagued seasons, which will make his market quite interesting to follow this coming winter.
He shouldn't be too expensive. That's not to say he'll come cheap by any means, but he should be right in the Brewers price range.
The Brewers won 93 games and secured another National League Central division title, but some more pitching help should allow them to be able to defend that crown and return to the postseason in 2025.
Severino isn't an ace, but he's a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter that can eat innings when healthy. That will be the key for him next season. If he can stay healthy, he can be a valuable addition for any rotation.
More MLB: Brewers May Have Opportunity To Land Pair Of Cardinals Veteran Hurlers