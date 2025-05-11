Brewers Sign Ex-Red Sox First Baseman To Minor League Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start in 2025. Following a 93-win campaign that saw them run away with the National League Central division in 2024, Milwaukee is 19-21.
They are four games back of the first place Chicago Cubs and sit in fourth place in the Central. The team is certainly missing departed stars Devin Williams and Willy Adames, even if both players haven't lived up to expectations with their new teams.
The Brewers have recently made a move to strengthen their minor league depth. According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers have signed former Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec to a minor league deal, assigning him to Class AAA Nashville.
"It's been quite a while since Dalbec was a productive big leaguer, but his ceiling should excite Brewers fans. After an impressive 23 games for the Red Sox as a rookie during the shortened 2020 season, Dalbec turned around and posted the best season of his career in the following season. Across 155 games between 2020 and 2021, Dalbec slashed .243/.308/.511 while slugging 33 home runs and driving in 94. His production fell off significantly in 2022, and he's been shuffled back-and-forth between the Triple-A and the majors ever since," Owen Jonas of FanSided wrote.
Dalbec was recently with the slumping Chicago White Sox. In 18 at-bats, the first baseman hit just .222/.333/.378 with no home runs, one RBI and a miserable .611 OPS.
We'll see if he can crack the Brewers roster at any point this year.
