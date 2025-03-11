Brewers Signing Of $4.25 Million All-Star Called 'A Bargain'
The Milwaukee Brewers had a relatively quiet offseason after running away with the National League Central in 2024. Willy Adames departed in free agency and they traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
However, they brought back Nestor Cortes in the Williams deal and also signed left-hander Jose Quintana to a one-year, $4.25 million contract.
Even with a few pitchers hurt, the Brewers appear to have a strong rotation in place entering the 2025 season. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently discussed Milwaukee's rotation and praised them for being able to sign Quintana to such an affordable contract.
"With Brandon Woodruff still working his way back from October 2023 shoulder surgery, lefties DL Hall and Aaron Ashby had a prime opportunity to win the No. 5 starter job, but now both are expected to open the year on the injured list. That paved the way for veteran José Quintana to sign a one-year, $4.25 million deal, which looks like a bargain after he went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 170.1 innings over 31 starts," Reuter writes.
Quintana should certainly help the Brewers rotation. But the fact that they were able to sign him to such an affordable deal is also a plus for the Brewers.
They needed innings and Quintana is a veteran who can provide those innings while Woodruff, Ashby and Hall make their way back. And once they return, Milwaukee should have one of the deepest rotations in all of Major League Baseball.
