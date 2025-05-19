Brewers Slide Down In Recent Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Brewers are struggling. They are 22-25 on the season and sit six games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
The team ran away with the NL Central last year, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games in front. But the tide has turned a bit in 2025, and the Brewers are certainly feeling the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
The Brewers have even dropped in the latest power rankings courtesy of Bleacher Report. Joel Reuter currently has the Brewers down at the No. 22 spot after a rough stretch of games.
"The Brewers have suffered three straight series losses, and have a 3-7 record in their last 10 games, during which time they have slid from second to fourth in the NL Central standings. If they continue to struggle, slugger Rhys Hoskins (.838 OPS, 5 HR, 25 RBI) could be one of the more impactful bats available on the summer trade market," Reuter wrote on Monday.
Even with Williams and Adames struggling with their new teams, the Brewers are certainly missing those stars, and if they can remain in the race, they'll need to make some trades to shore up those holes.
If not, they may end up being sellers at the trade deadline, and as Reuter notes, Hoskins could be a name that is dangled in trade talks. The NL Central is still relatively weak, so the Brewers could easily climb back to the top, but it may be difficult with the Cubs playing a soft schedule.
