Brewers Slugger 'Turning Heads' At Spring Camp In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the 2025 season with the hope of defending their second straight National League Central title. They cruised to a 93-win season last year and finished 10 games ahead of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals.
This season, they look a bit different without Devin Williams and Willy Adames, but they still have a good shot to win the division.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently released a list of players that are "turning heads" in spring training. On Bowden's list from the Brewers was slugger Rhys Hoskins, who is looking to have a bounce-back year in 2025.
"In 2022 with the Phillies, Hoskins slashed .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs, but blew out his left knee the next spring and missed the entire 2023 season following ACL surgery. In his first year with the Brewers, he batted .214/.303/.419 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs. He posted a 125 OPS+ over six years with the Phillies but managed only a 98 OPS+ last season for Milwaukee. However, he’s now another year removed from knee surgery, and he looks way better this spring than he did last year. I think Hoskins, who turns 32 later this month, should be able to get back to his 2022 form," Bowden predicted.
Hoskins' power didn't disappear when he joined the Brewers, but his average was well down. If he can get his average back up and stay healthy, then the Brewers will have a good chance to three-peat as NL Central champions.
