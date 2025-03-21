Brewers Star Catcher Ranked 2nd Best Backstop In MLB Entering 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have a few question marks entering the 2025 season. They lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants in free agency and also traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Still, they have a strong core in place that should keep them competitive in what appears to be a very weak National League Central division. After all, they ran away with the division last year after trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
At the catcher position, they have William Contreras, who is one of the top backstops in Major League Baseball. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked Contreras the second-best catcher in the league.
The 27-year-old hit .281/.365/.466 for a 129 OPS with 37 doubles, 23 home runs, 92 RBI at the plate while also continuing to make strides defensively after starting his career as a bat-first backstop," Reuter wrote.
"He threw out 21 base stealers at a 22.6 percent clip and was one of only six catchers to log 1,000 innings behind the plate defensively, tallying 6 DRS and 11.3 DEF as a plus all-around defender."
Contreras had a 4.9 WAR last season and earned his second Silver Slugger award. He was also an All-Star for the second time and finished fifth in the NL MVP voting.
The Brewers are pretty much set when it comes to the catcher position. Contreras has the job down cold and is one of the top players in the league. We'll see if he can repeat his 2024 success.
