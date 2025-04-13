Brewers Star Expected To Return Next Month After Severe Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a solid start. They are 8-7 through their first 15 games of the 2025 season and only trail the Chicago Cubs by one game in the National League Central division. They are also 7-3 in their last 10 games and have even overcome an 0-4 start to the year.
However, they have been down a few pieces, including Brandon Woodruff and Blake Perkins. They've managed to get by with several pieces out of the mix for the time being.
Fortunately though, they are going to get some of these pieces back soon. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Perkins is making progress and is expected to return from injured list in May.
"Still not cleared for full baseball activity as of an April 11 update, but had resumed throwing and swinging the bat," McCalvy reported.
Perkins had his first full season in 2024 after making his debut in 2023. He has been out since late March with a right shin fracture.
Last year, the 28-year-old outfielder slashed .240/.316/.332 with six home runs, 43 RBI, a 1.8 WAR and a .647 OPS. He still has room to grow but he is going to be a key part of the Brewers' young core for the next several years.
Having him back should give them a boost offensively as they try to jumpstart another strong campaign and return to the postseason in 2025.
It will be interesting to see how he progresses in his rehab journey over the next few weeks.
