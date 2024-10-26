Brewers Star Shortstop Linked To Braves After Superb 2024 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers had a very entertaining season.
Even after trading Corbin Burnes away, they won 93 games and secured their third National League Central title in the last four years. However, they came to within two outs of advancing to the NLDS, only to collapse and allow the New York Mets to eliminate them.
Now, there are some questions for Milwaukee to answer, particularly as things pertain to the shortstop position. Willy Adames is a free agent and may not be back in 2025.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed the Atlanta Braves as a fit for the star shortstop.
Bowden predicted that Adames will receive a six-year, $150 million contract. Given the way the Brewers operate, it is highly unlikely that Adames will remain in Milwaukee. The Brewers typically do not sign players to massive contracts.
The Braves, however, have better financial resources and can likely get something done with the slugger. They need an upgrade at the shortstop position over former Brewer Orlando Arcia, who had a down 2024 season.
Adames had a strong season in what is likely his last in Milwaukee. The 29-year-old hit .251 with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 21 stolen bases and a .793 OPS. He'll certainly receive a big contract in free agency.
Losing him will certainly hurt for the Brewers. They are fortunate to have some internal options ready, but Adames was a big key to their success in 2024, and they'll likely have to get by without him in 2025.
