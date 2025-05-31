Brewers Still Haunted Persistently By Lopsided 2023 Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to play better baseball of late. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are now two games above the .500 mark and within striking distance in the National League Central.
They have paid for the losses of Devin Williams and Willy Adames, but they are finally starting to find their footing again. That said, not all is well in Milwaukee at the moment.
They are still in third place. Some of their struggles could have been prevented if a particular trade hadn't been made in 2023.
That year, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired Aaron Civale from the Cleveland Guardians for Kyle Manzardo. Milwaukee acquired him last summer for a low-level prospect. But he hasn't lived up to expectations in Milwaukee.
"Civale logged a 5.17 ERA over 27 starts with the Rays in 2023 and 2024 before he was traded again last summer, with the Brewers acquiring him in exchange for low-level shortstop Gregory Barrios," Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote.
Civale hasn't been what the Brewers hoped he would be, and he also has struggled to stay off the injured list.
Needless to say, these two trades have not worked out terribly well for Milwaukee, and they may need to find a way to bolster their starting rotation at the trade deadline this year.
It will be interesting to see if Civale can turn things around and give the Brewers that boost, but with a high ERA, the Brewers can't count on that.
