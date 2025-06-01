Brewers Still Reeling From Lopsided 2021 Trade With Tigers
The Milwaukee Brewers have been able to remain in contention despite some impactful losses. Even after trading players like Josh Hader, Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes, while also losing Willy Adames in free agency.
They are currently 31-28 this season and sit within striking distance in the stronger-than-expected National League Central division.
However, not every move made by the Brewers front office has panned out in recent years. The impact of some can still be felt in a negative way.
In July 2021, they acquired Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers for Reese Olson. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently listed that trade as one the Brewers would like to have back.
"Olson made his MLB debut roughly two years after this trade, and he has since developed into a staple in the Detroit rotation with a 3.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 255 strikeouts in 264.2 innings. The 25-year-old is controllable through the 2029 season and is off to a fantastic start this year with a 2.96 ERA and 2.93 FIP in 48.2 innings," Reuter writes.
This trade ultimately worked out better for the Tigers. After joining the Brewers, Norris posted a 6.64 ERA in 18 appearances and was never the same afterwards.
While the Brewers remain a contender, this is likely one trade that they would like to have back, as Olson has panned out quite nicely for the Tigers. The Brewers will be an interesting team to watch at the trade deadline.
We'll see what happens this summer.
