Brewers Superstar Shockingly Predicted To Join Braves In Rare Free Agency Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers lack the financial flexibility of some organizations, making the offseason stressful and challenging to navigate.
Despite being a small-market club, the Brewers have successfully developed a homegrown-laden roster that can withstand bitter offseasons.
However, this winter could devastate the Brewers, as one of their top performers is a highly coveted free agent. Several big-market clubs, including smaller-market teams, are looking to poach him from Milwaukee's lineup in a hypercompetitive bidding war.
"Breaking the bank for free agents has never been the Atlanta (Braves) way," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Friday after listing the Braves as the third top landing spot for Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. "But Adames has to be on the table for Atlanta now that they've had two years to regret not doing more to keep Dansby Swanson," Miller continued.
Adames has batted .248 with 327 extra-base hits including 150 home runs, 472 RBIs and a .766 OPS throughout his seven-year career, during which he played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers.
According to Spotrac, Adames's projected market value is about $189 million over a seven-year deal, translating close to $27 million annually -- a price tag that Milwaukee likely can't match or exceed.
The Braves are known for taking a more conservative approach to bolstering their roster but after being outbid by the Chicago Cubs in 2022 for their former shortstop Dansby Swanson, a two-time Gold Glove defender, perhaps Atlanta's willing to spend more for Adames this winter.
Atlanta has a void at the shortstop position and acquiring Adames, one of the most gifted talents in the league, would significantly improve the Braves' chances of making a deep playoff run next year after an injury-plagued season in 2024.
