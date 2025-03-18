Brewers To Name All-Star Right-Hander Their Opening Day Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the 2025 season looking to win their third consecutive National League Central division title. They ran away with the division last year, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
They enter the season with a few question marks, as Devin Williams and Willy Adames are both gone. Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants while Williams was traded to the New York Yankees.
However, the Brewers still have a strong core in place, one that includes right-hander Freddy Peralta. According to Adam McCalvy and Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Milwaukee has named Peralta its Opening Day starter.
"Peralta, who beat the Mets in his first career Opening Day assignment last season, will face a different New York team this time. The 28-year-old provided stability in a season where the Brewers set a club record by employing 17 different starting pitchers. He also set a career-high for innings and reached the 200-strikeout milestone for the second straight year."
Peralta went 11-9 last year in 32 starts with the Brewers, posting a 3.68 ERA. The right-hander was also an All-Star and posted a 2.5 WAR over 173 2/3 innings of work.
Entering the season, Peralta figures to be Milwaukee's ace, and he'll be counted on to provide some veteran innings for a team that will also be getting right-hander Brandon Woodruff back later in the year.
It will be interesting to see how Peralta fares against new Yankees left-hander Max Fried.
