Brewers Top Pitching Prospect Receives High Praise From MLB Writer
The Milwaukee Brewers are struggling a bit, but have played much better baseball as of late after a tough start to the 2025 season.
They won the National League Central by 10 games last season and are still within striking distance of the first place Chicago Cubs in the division. They're also close in the Wild Card race.
Recently, right-handed pitcher and No. 2 prospect Jacob Misiorowski made his Major League debut against the St. Louis Cardinals and earned a win in that start.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked Milwaukee's farm system fourth-best in the league and highlighted Misiorowski.
"Armed with arguably the most electric fastball-slider pairing of any pitching prospect in baseball, Misiorowski has always been able to miss bats, but his command has always been a question mark. He walked 60 batters in 97.1 innings last year, but he has trimmed his walk rate from 14.4 to 12.3 percent this season. The 23-year-old tossed five no-hit innings in his MLB debut on June 12, tallying four walks and five strikeouts," Reuter wrote.
The Brewers certainly have a bright future with all of their young prospects, especially Misiorowski, who has received high marks early on in his career.
He can miss bats and has cut down on his walks this season, and he'll certainly be an interesting pitcher to watch over the next few years.
He should give the rotation a major boost, especially with all of the injuries they have dealt with and the setbacks Brandon Woodruff has had.
