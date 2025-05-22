Brewers Top Prospect Begins Rehab Assignment After Spring Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a very interesting season to date. They lost some key pieces in Devin Williams and Willy Adames and have yet to get going.
The team is 24-26 and they sit six games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central, a division they ran away with last year after winning 93 games during the regular season.
However, they may soon be getting a reinforcement. Top prospect Tyler Black has been out with a hamate injury since the end of spring training, and he was a candidate to make the Opening Day roster.
Tremayne Person of FanSided took note of Black's progress.
"One of the Milwaukee Brewers' top infield prospects is back and making noise immediately. Tyler Black’s 2025 campaign was delayed before it could even begin. Entering spring training,there was real buzz around the 24-year-old as a dark horse candidate to break camp with the Brewers. The opportunity was there for Black, who has impressed at every stop in the minors and made his MLB debut for the Brewers a season ago," Person writes.
Black struggled with the Brewers last season, slashing .204/.316/.245. But since beginning his rehap assignment, he's hitting .455/.571/.818 with a 1.390 OPS.
He can play first base and could be an option after the trade deadline if the Brewers ultimately decide to sell and part ways with slugger Rhys Hoskins. He provides power from the left side of the plate when he's right.
We'll see what kind of progress he makes.
