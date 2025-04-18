Brewers Urged To Extend All-Star Pitcher After Hot Start To 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on the top spot in the National League Central. At 10-9, they sit in second place, just one game back of the first place Chicago Cubs.
Last year, the Brewers ran away with the NL Central, winning 93 games and finishing 10 games ahead of the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. This season, they're off to a bit of a slower start, but still close to the top.
Milwaukee has been successful largely due to their homegrown players. Right-hander Freddy Peralta is somebody that the Brewers have developed into a solid pitcher.
Tyler Koerth of FanSided states that the Brewers should be trying to extend Peralta soon.
"Back in 2020, Freddy Peralta signed a five-year, $15.5 million deal with the Brewers. At the time, this gave Peralta financial security through his arbitration years that included two additional club options, valued at $8 million apiece. Peralta has one more club option remaining for the 2026 season, but now is the time Brewers' Senior Vice President and General Manager, Matt Arnold, should highly consider exploring ways to keep him in Milwaukee through his physical prime years, especially considering the lack of proven rotation options that the team has under contract beyond the 2025 season," Koerth wrote.
Peralta is off to a strong start in 2025. In his first four starts, he is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA.
Last year, he won 11 games and posted a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts. If he can remain healthy, then it would make sense for Milwaukee to try and e
