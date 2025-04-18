Brewers Urged To Extend Promising Young Right-Hander After Strong 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to heat up after an 0-4 start to the 2025 season. They now are 10-9 and sit in second place in the National League Central, just a game behind the Chicago Cubs.
Last year, the Brewers finished 10 games ahead of the North Siders and St. Louis Cardinals, winning 93 games in the process to capture their second consecutive NL Central title.
A major reason for Milwaukee's success has been their ability to develop homegrown talent. One such pitcher that made a difference in 2024 was Tobias Myers.
The right-hander is currently on the injured list. However, Tyler Koerth of FanSided lists him as somebody the Brewers should be trying to extend in the near future.
"The Brewers are no strangers to signing younger pitchers to contract extensions, evidenced by Peralta in 2020 and Aaron Ashby in 2022Tobias Myers, a standout rookie from a season ago, could be next in line. A deal now would give Myers financial security going forward while also allowing Milwaukee to stay ahead of the rising cost of starting pitchers," Koerth writes.
"As the landscape of Major League Baseball continues to shift, with looming labor negotiations and rising player values, the importance of proactive roster management has never been greater."
Myers went 9-6 last year with a 3.00 ERA in 25 starts and two relief appearances. He also posted a 2.7 WAR.
Extending him would be wise, as it would allow Milwaukee to lock up their young core pieces for years to come.
