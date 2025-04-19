Brewers Urged To Extend Young Infielder Early In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers are gaining on the top spot in the National League Central. After a slow start to the year, they are now 11-9 and are just one game back of the first place Chicago Cubs.
They ran away with the Central in 2024, finishing 10 games ahead of the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. Part of the reason Milwaukee has remained competitive over the years is their ability to draft and develop talent.
One such player that has turned heads is second baseman Brice Turang. Tyler Koerth of FanSided listed Turang as somebody that the Brewers should be trying to extend soon.
"Following a tremendous sophomore season consisting of 50 stolen bases and a Platinum Glove award, Brice Turang is the exactly the type of ballplayer that the Brewers want in their organization. One way Milwaukee could reward him is with a contract extension. Turang is approaching his first arbitration year, so why not bypass that by giving him a guaranteed deal in the 4-5 year range with some options attached at the end? As a second baseman, this wouldn't be a hefty extension, as he would likely accept a contract in the $8-10 million average annual value range," Koerth writes.
Turang is off to a good start in 2025. He is slashing .313/.349/.438 with three home runs, 10 RBI, five stolen bases and a .786 OPS.
In his brief career, he has won a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove. The Brewers would be smart to try and lock him up for the next several years.
